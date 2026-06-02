DELMARVA -- Sunny and dry conditions continue across Delmarva today, with temperatures reaching the low 70s inland and the upper 60s along the coast. Onshore flow remains in place, keeping coastal areas a bit cooler while northeast winds gust between 20 and 25 mph.
Beachgoers should use caution today as there is a high risk of rip currents along the Delmarva coast. Waves are expected to run 3 to 5 feet. Anyone heading into the water should swim near a lifeguard and follow all posted guidance on where it is safe to swim.
Tonight, skies remain mostly clear as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s.
A far offshore low has been monitored for the middle of the week, but high pressure remains in control across Delmarva. That means dry weather is expected to continue through the end of the week. While low pressure may develop well off the coast, the system is expected to stay far enough away to keep most, if not all, of Delmarva dry.
By Wednesday, temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Coastal areas may stay slightly cooler if northeast flow lingers, but the overall pattern remains quiet and dry.
Warming conditions continue late week as high pressure shifts southeast, allowing a much warmer air mass to build into Delmarva. By Friday and Saturday, afternoon highs could climb back into the low 90s for some inland communities.
There is a chance for some precipitation by the weekend, but confidence remains low at this time. For now, the main theme across Delmarva is sunshine, dry weather, and a warming trend through the rest of the week.