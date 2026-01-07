DELMARVA -- Mostly sunny skies return to Delmarva today, bringing a bright but breezy day across the peninsula. Afternoon highs will range from 56 to 63 degrees, with west-northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Wednesday night stays mostly clear and turns colder, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s.
Thursday remains dry and pleasant under partly cloudy skies as high pressure moves overhead. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s before that high slides offshore by Friday morning, setting up a noticeable pattern change.
Warmer, more springlike air builds in late week and into the weekend, with Friday and Saturday trending about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Friday looks mostly dry for much of the day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, though scattered showers could develop later as a warm front lifts through the region and an upper-level trough approaches. A brief lull in precipitation is possible Friday night.
Rain chances increase Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through, bringing more widespread showers and potentially gusty winds. With strong winds aloft, a few showers could mix down isolated damaging gusts, but limited instability should keep overall severe weather potential low. Rainfall could be appreciable across much of Delmarva, but no major concerns are expected at this time.
After the cold front passes Saturday evening, the region turns windy Sunday into Monday. Winds ease early next week as another high pressure system builds in and temperatures trend back toward near-normal levels.