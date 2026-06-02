DELMARVA -- Temperatures across Delmarva are rising into the low to mid 70s inland and across the Mid-Shore today, while coastal communities remain cooler in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be breezy at times, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.
A HIGH risk for dangerous and life-threatening rip currents remains in place along the Delaware beaches, extending south to Ocean City and Chincoteague. Wave heights are expected to reach 2 to 3 feet off the Delaware coast and 3 to 5 feet along the Maryland and Virginia coasts. Beachgoers should use caution and always swim near a lifeguard.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with another slightly cooler night expected. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s. Some upper 40s in some of our colder spots.
Wednesday brings a warmer and sunny day across Delmarva, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will remain in control, keeping the area dry through the end of the week.
By mid-week, an upper-level trough across the Northeast will continue moving away while becoming more amplified. The base of that trough is expected to close off into an upper-level low near the North Carolina coast. As that system develops, it will move off to the northeast, with a surface low likely forming well offshore.
Even with that coastal low developing, high pressure stretching from the Great Lakes into the Northeast will keep Delmarva dry. A gradual warming trend is expected through the remainder of the week as high pressure shifts southeast, allowing a much warmer air mass to move into the region. Mostly sunny and warm Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.
By Friday and Saturday, parts of Delmarva could reach the low 90s. The next chance for rain may arrive over the weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday, but confidence remains low at this time.