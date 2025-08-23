DELMARVA -- A beautiful warm and sunny start to the weekend before unsettled weather moves in late Sunday.
High pressure offshore will keep Saturday bright with southerly winds bringing in warmer air. Afternoon highs are expected in the low to mid-80s, but conditions along the coast remain hazardous with a high risk of rip currents. Waves between two and six feet are expected, and the rip current risk will remain elevated into Sunday as seas gradually calm.
By Saturday night, a more humid airmass will push into the region as dew points climb into the mid-60s. That sticky air will linger into Sunday as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the west. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop Sunday afternoon, with highs again in the low to mid-80s. Storms and scattered showers are expected to continue into Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain and thunderstorms may linger into Monday before the front finally moves offshore by Monday night. Highs will remain in the 80s during the day, but drier, more comfortable air will arrive overnight as lows dip into the mid-50s to low 60s.
A weak secondary cold front is expected Tuesday, though only a few light showers are possible, mainly north of the region. High pressure will then settle over the area midweek, bringing a stretch of cooler and drier weather. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, nearly 10 degrees below normal for late August. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.