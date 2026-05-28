DELMARVA -- Sunny skies are finally making a comeback across Delmarva today after a gloomy stretch of weather. A cold front pushed through the peninsula this morning, helping to sweep out the humid air mass that had been in place and replacing it with a much drier and more comfortable feel.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be noticeable at times, coming out of the northwest with gusts around 25 to 30 mph.
Tonight will bring starry skies and a much cooler feel across Delmarva. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 50s, making for a crisp and comfortable start by Friday morning.
High pressure builds into the region Friday, setting up a picture-perfect end to the week. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine across Delmarva with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Another cold front will pass through Friday night, but it should come through dry. Behind it, a strong area of high pressure moves in for the weekend. The main impact from that front will be breezy conditions on Saturday, with wind gusts around 25 to 35 mph. Highs Saturday will be cooler, reaching the low to mid 70s.
Several disturbances will try to rotate nearby this weekend, but most of that energy should stay off to the northeast. For Delmarva, the biggest impact will simply be temperatures running a few degrees below normal from Saturday onward.
Sunday morning may start off chilly, especially for areas away from the coast, where some spots could dip into the upper 40s. Sunshine continues through the day, with highs only reaching the low 70s.
Early next week looks mainly dry, with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70s. There is some uncertainty later next week as a shortwave tries to cut off and move closer to the region. That could eventually lead to a more unsettled pattern, but confidence remains low on where those features set up.
At this point, the threat for hazardous or impactful weather across Delmarva remains low.