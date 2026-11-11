DELMARVA -- Picture perfect Veterans Day across the area, wall-to-wall sunshine highs in the mid to upper 60 inland, low to mid 60s at the coast. Winds very light out of the west. Tonight will be partly cloudy, not as chilly falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Will have one more mild day on Thursday ahead of a big cool down coming Friday and into the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday highs in the mid to upper 60s, showers are expected to move through during the evening. The showers will generally be light as an area of low pressure swings through. That low will push offshore Friday and a coastal low will develop. Not expecting a whole lot of rain out of the system. Bigger story will be the colder air moving into the region.
A few showers Friday morning, could even see some linger through the day. It will be a chilly raw day with clouds and temperatures stuck in the 40s most of the day. Winds will gust out of the northwest 30-40 mph. Rainfall totals will be on the order of a quarter of an inch to as much as thirty tenths of an inch from Thursday night-Friday night.
The coastal low will quickly move out to sea as the winds will continue to gust into the start of the weekend. Depending on how the clouds clear and the winds relax Friday night it's possible we could see our first freeze of the season Saturday morning. Better chance I think comes Saturday and Sunday nights. Either way it's a cold airmass moving in. Temperatures will run about 10 to 15 degrees below average Friday into early next week.
Saturday highs will be stuck in the 40s with partly cloudy blustery conditions. The weekend will feel more like December. Highs in the low 50s Sunday under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Will stay dry into next week with below normal temperatures the first part of the week.