DELMARVA - Springlike air will linger over Sussex County on Saturday morning, setting up a mild day that should help speed snowmelt before a late-night cold front signals a return to wintry conditions by Sunday morning.
Expect a quiet start to Saturday with temperatures rising steadily through the morning. By afternoon, highs are likely to reach well into the 50s across Sussex County, a noticeable warm-up for late winter and a boost for melting any remaining snow and ice in shaded spots.
The change arrives after dark. A cold front is expected to advance into the region Saturday night and may slow or stall as it moves through, a setup that can keep skies unsettled and allow temperatures to fall heading toward daybreak Sunday.
By Sunday morning, a wave of low pressure passing to the north may trigger scattered, spotty showers across the broader region. In Sussex County, precipitation is most likely to fall as rain, though a brief mix can’t be ruled out around the time colder air is filtering in. The better chance for snow — and any light accumulation — remains focused farther north, especially in the Poconos and parts of northwest New Jersey.
Behind the front, the weekend warmth fades quickly. Temperatures are expected to trend below normal Sunday, though the cool-down in Sussex County should be less dramatic than in northern areas.