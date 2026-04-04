DELMARVA - Early Saturday morning in Sussex County is expected to begin with patchy fog, followed by a mostly sunny and warm day inland. The National Weather Service’s forecast for inland Sussex near Millsboro calls for fog before 9 a.m. Saturday, then a high near 82 degrees with a southwest wind around 10 mph. Saturday night is expected to stay partly cloudy and mild, with a low around 61 and south winds around 10 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for Easter sunrise services early Sunday morning is somewhat better than the rest of the day. Sunrise in Georgetown is at 6:38 a.m. Sunday. Around the sunrise hour, temperatures in inland Sussex are forecast to be about 65 degrees, with south winds around 14 to 15 mph. Sky cover is expected to increase from about half-covered skies at 6 a.m. to a cloudier look by 7 a.m., but the rain chance remains low — about 4% through 7 a.m., according to the NWS tabular forecast.
That suggests outdoor sunrise services may get a mostly dry window, though not a bright one. The same hourly forecast shows rain chances rising quickly to 61% by 8 a.m. and staying elevated through the late morning, with the broader Sunday forecast calling for showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. and a high near 73.
For churchgoers and organizers, the main takeaway is timing: Saturday looks favorable after the morning fog burns off, and early Sunday morning appears mild and breezy with thickening clouds, but the forecast deteriorates not long after sunrise as wetter weather moves into Sussex County.