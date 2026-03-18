DELMARVA -- Today across Delmarva, below average temperatures will continue under partly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s, and an east-northeast wind coming in off the ocean will keep conditions feeling cold and raw through the day.
Tonight, skies become partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.
The chilly pattern holds into Thursday as easterly flow remains in place, but with mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will recover into the upper 40s to low 50s.
By Friday, changes begin to arrive as temperatures start to climb. Spring officially begins at 10:46 a.m., and Delmarva will see mostly sunny skies with highs around 60 degrees. A weak warm front may bring a slight chance for a shower overnight Friday into early Saturday, but rain chances look limited.
Warmer air continues to build behind that system for the weekend. Highs on Saturday should reach the middle to upper 60s across much of Delmarva, with even warmer readings by Sunday. Inland areas could push into the low 70s, while coastal communities stay a bit cooler.
Late Sunday into Sunday night, a cold front will slide southeast through the region, bringing the chance for scattered showers. Behind it, more seasonable temperatures return Monday.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, colder Canadian high pressure will build into the region, bringing below normal temperatures back to Delmarva.