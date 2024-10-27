DELMARVA - High pressure remains in control, bringing mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures as a chilly airmass settles over the region. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with light winds helping to create calm conditions across Delmarva. The reduced wind speeds will also limit any wildfire risk.
Sunday Night: High pressure moves directly overhead, creating ideal conditions for radiational cooling. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop sharply, with inland areas potentially experiencing the season’s first freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range from the upper 20s to low 30s in interior parts of Sussex County, Delaware, where a Freeze Watch is in effect. Coastal areas, including the coastal strip and Talbot County, will stay a bit milder with lows in the mid to upper 30s due to maritime influence.
Monday: The high-pressure system begins to shift offshore, maintaining dry and mostly clear weather across the region. Highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s, slightly warmer than Sunday as winds start to shift from northerly to southerly.
Monday Night into Tuesday: With the high moving offshore, warmer air will gradually begin filtering into the region. Lows Monday night will be mostly in the 30s and 40s inland, with 50s along the coast. By Tuesday, expect a noticeable warm-up, with highs climbing into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds may move into northern areas on Tuesday, but no rain is expected.
Overall, Delmarva will enjoy a stretch of calm, sunny days with a slow warming trend through early next week.