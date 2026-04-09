DELMARVA -- After starting off on a cold note his morning with frosty conditions early, but temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 50s for most areas, while communities along the Mid-Shore could come close to 60 degrees. Even with the afternoon rebound, temperatures will still fall short of the average high for this time of year, which is 64 degrees.
Skies will gradually clear tonight as a light southerly flow helps moderate the air mass a bit. Some patchy fog is possible with an increase is southerly flow. Most locations will bottom out in the mid 30s, staying just above freezing, but some rural and sheltered spots could still slip below 32 degrees. That means patchy frost may develop again by Friday morning.
Friday looks to be the best day of the week across Delmarva. Mostly sunny skies and milder air will send highs to around 70 degrees, making for a beautiful spring afternoon.
A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday, but it is expected to come through dry. The main effects will be a wind shift and a few added clouds.
The weekend is shaping up to be a pleasant one. Highs on Saturday will reach around 70 with mostly sunny skies, while Sunday stays dry and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 60s.
A much bigger warm-up is on the way for early and mid next week. High pressure will build back in behind the weekend front, then shift east, opening the door for a prolonged southerly return flow. That setup will allow temperatures to surge well above average, with highs likely climbing well into the 80s across much of Delmarva by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will also turn much milder, only falling into the 60s.
Most of Delmarva is expected to stay dry through at least Wednesday, when another cold front may begin approaching from the northwest late next week.