DELMARVA -- It's a mild dry calm start to the holiday week, but we are trending much more active as we head into Thanksgiving. Enjoying partly cloudy skies and our 6th straight day above average (Avg High 56). Highs today in the mid/upper 60s, to low 70s inland.
Clouds increase this evening and overnight as a cold front pushes through. A stray sprinkle is possible, will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will be much cooler and breezy, some 15 to 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s with breezy conditions. We do remain dry through at least midweek.
A powerful area of low pressure is expected to develop to our south a move up the coast into Thanksgiving. This system will bring heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for some coastal flooding and beach erosion. Rainfall could be as high as 3 inches, and winds could gust 45-50 mph+. The heaviest rainfall as of now looks to track through the area right through the heart of the day on Thanksgiving. The rain will end Thursday night into early Friday morning. Temperatures will be quite mild for Thanksgiving in the low to mid 60s as this storm will pull in Atlantic and Gulf moisture to the area.
Black Friday expect seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s under partly sunny skies, it will still be breezy into Friday. The upcoming weekend looks rather pleasant under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. As we head into December temperatures look slightly above average.