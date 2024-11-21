DELMARVA - Unsettled weather continues as a strengthening surface low off the coast begins to meander closer to the region. Light rain and areas of drizzle will persist across parts of Delmarva, especially northern Delaware. Winds will remain gusty from the northwest, helping to pull cooler air into the region. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s, making it a damp and chilly evening.
Early Friday Morning:
The low pressure system will move inland toward the north, keeping Delmarva under cloudy skies with occasional light rain or drizzle. The rain may ease at times but could redevelop as the system retrogrades slightly. Gusty northwest winds will persist, maintaining the cool feel. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday Afternoon:
Rain chances continue, especially for northern portions of the area, with lighter precipitation likely farther south. Skies will remain overcast, and temperatures will struggle to rise, with highs only reaching the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest, adding to the chill.
Friday Evening:
The surface and upper-level lows converge over or near the region, maintaining cloudy, damp, and breezy conditions. Periods of light rain are likely to continue, particularly for northern Delaware and areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s, making for another cold and unsettled night.