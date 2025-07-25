FUTURE FEEL LIKE - SUSSEX

FUTURE FEEL LIKE - SUSSEX

DELMARVA - Saturday will begin relatively quiet across Sussex County as cooler and slightly less humid air settles in behind a cold front that passed through overnight. Temperatures will be more comfortable than earlier this week, with highs reaching the 80s and a noticeable drop in heat compared to recent days.

Most of Saturday morning and afternoon will remain dry, though a stalled boundary near the area could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm by evening. The more widespread risk for rain and storms arrives later Saturday night, when a complex of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move into the region. While this activity is expected to weaken as it approaches Delaware, some areas may still experience brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

By early Sunday morning, conditions remain unsettled as a warm front begins to lift north ahead of another approaching cold front. With moisture levels running high, any showers or storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, though the severe weather risk appears low.

The unsettled weather will taper off Sunday morning before another round of rain and storms develops later in the day as the cold front pushes through.

Tags

Locations

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Recommended for you