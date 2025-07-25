DELMARVA - Saturday will begin relatively quiet across Sussex County as cooler and slightly less humid air settles in behind a cold front that passed through overnight. Temperatures will be more comfortable than earlier this week, with highs reaching the 80s and a noticeable drop in heat compared to recent days.
Most of Saturday morning and afternoon will remain dry, though a stalled boundary near the area could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm by evening. The more widespread risk for rain and storms arrives later Saturday night, when a complex of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move into the region. While this activity is expected to weaken as it approaches Delaware, some areas may still experience brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.
By early Sunday morning, conditions remain unsettled as a warm front begins to lift north ahead of another approaching cold front. With moisture levels running high, any showers or storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, though the severe weather risk appears low.
The unsettled weather will taper off Sunday morning before another round of rain and storms develops later in the day as the cold front pushes through.