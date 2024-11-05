DELMARVA - On Tuesday late night, Delmarva will experience mild temperatures with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. A southwesterly wind will remain slightly elevated due to a tighter pressure gradient, which will likely prevent widespread fog formation. However, low clouds may redevelop across the region, contributing to a mild and somewhat humid night.
By early Wednesday morning, any lingering low clouds are expected to begin dissipating, setting up for a warm day. Temperatures will already be mild in the morning hours, likely in the low 60s. Skies should start to clear as the sun rises, allowing for mostly sunny conditions as the day progresses.
Mid-morning on Wednesday will continue the trend of warm and sunny weather, with temperatures rising steadily. Expect highs to reach into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the afternoon, which is above average for this time of year. Some coastal areas may stay a bit cooler due to the influence of the ocean, and a slight chance of sprinkles is possible in northwestern areas of Delmarva, though any precipitation will likely be minimal.
By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees across most of Delmarva, with elevated winds from the southwest bringing gusts of 20-25 mph. This warm and breezy weather will make for a summer-like feel, though cooler conditions are expected along the coast.
As Wednesday evening approaches, temperatures will start to drop, though they will still remain mild for early November. The chance of showers will increase slightly as a cold front draws closer to the region. However, significant rainfall is not expected, and any showers that do occur will likely be isolated.