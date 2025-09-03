DELMARVA - Overnight skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Patchy fog may develop in spots but is less likely than earlier in the week.
By Thursday afternoon, southwest winds will strengthen, with gusts expected as a front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s, marking one of the warmer days in recent weeks.
The best chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday evening into the night as the front crosses the region. Because storms are expected to arrive after sunset, the severe risk is limited, but forecasters say a marginal threat remains. Locally heavy downpours are possible, though much of Sussex County would view the rainfall as beneficial after recent dry conditions.
Temperatures will stay mild overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with lows near 60 degrees under cloudy skies. The front will weaken as it passes Friday, with only minor temperature changes expected.