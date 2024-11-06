Wednesday morning on Delmarva will start with mild temperatures and possibly some lingering low clouds. As the morning progresses, any low clouds should dissipate, giving way to mostly sunny skies. By mid-morning, temperatures will already be climbing quickly, setting up a warm day with highs expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the afternoon—potentially breaking some records for this time of year. Coastal areas will be slightly cooler, tempered by the ocean breeze, while inland areas experience the full warmth.
As the afternoon unfolds, Delmarva will continue to feel breezy, with southwesterly winds gusting to 20-25 mph. The gusty winds and warm temperatures will create a distinctly summer-like feel across the region, though cooler conditions are expected near the shore. A cold front will approach from the northwest late in the day, bringing a slight chance of light showers, primarily in northern parts of the region. However, any precipitation is expected to be minimal, with only a few sprinkles likely at best.
By Wednesday evening, temperatures will remain mild as the cold front moves closer. The chance of a stray shower continues into the evening, though most areas are likely to stay dry. Overnight into early Thursday morning, temperatures will dip but remain mild for November, with lows generally in the upper 50s to low 60s, especially in southern areas where the cold front will arrive later.
Early Thursday morning, the cold front is expected to stall near or just south of Delmarva, bringing mostly cloudy skies to start the day. The cloud cover will gradually decrease over time, particularly in areas to the north, with some sunshine likely by the afternoon. Thursday's highs will be slightly cooler than Wednesday's but still well above average, ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s across Delmarva. As the day progresses and the front continues to shift southward, cooler and more seasonable air will filter in by Thursday night, with lows dropping into the 40s for most of Delmarva.