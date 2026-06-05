DELMARVA - High pressure will keep Sussex County dry and warm through this evening and much of Saturday, with a more humid feel developing before a cold front brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.
Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening as high pressure slides off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Temperatures will stay warm into the evening, and overnight lows are expected to settle in the 60s as humidity gradually increases.
Saturday will bring another summerlike day across Sussex County, with hot temperatures and partly sunny skies. Dew points will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon, making conditions feel slightly more humid than Friday.
Most of the day Saturday is expected to remain dry. However, a cold front approaching from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. The stronger storm threat is expected to be greater north and west of the area, but Sussex County could still see a few thunderstorms as the front moves toward the coast.
Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns in stronger storms farther inland. Any storms reaching Sussex County later Saturday evening or Saturday night are expected to weaken with time, though lightning and brief downpours remain possible.
Rainfall totals are expected to be limited, and some areas may see little or no measurable rain. Mainly dry weather is expected to return next week, with temperatures gradually warming again through the week.