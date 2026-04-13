DELMARVA - Residents in Sussex County and the beach communities down to Ocean City can expect a quiet stretch of weather from late Monday evening through late Tuesday evening, with mild overnight conditions followed by unseasonably warm temperatures Tuesday.
Southwest winds will ease Monday night, and skies should remain mainly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will stay mild overnight as warm air continues to flow into the region.
By Tuesday, the area is expected to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Inland sections of Sussex County are forecast to climb into the low to mid-80s, well above normal for mid-April. Communities along the coast, however, will be noticeably cooler as a sea breeze develops off the still-chilly Atlantic waters.
Winds Tuesday will turn breezy out of the southwest, especially during the afternoon, adding to the warm feel inland while keeping beach temperatures more in check. No significant rain is expected through late Tuesday evening.
The warm pattern is part of a broader stretch that could bring near-record or record-challenging temperatures later this week. The unusually dry and warm conditions will likely continue into the weekend.