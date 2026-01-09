DELMARVA -- Will enjoy another unseasonably warm day Friday, Jan. 9, with highs generally in the upper 50s to low 60s as clouds increase through the afternoon. A breezy south wind will add to the springlike feel, especially inland.
Shower chances rise into Friday evening as a weak front approaches. . After the first round of showers moves through, temperatures will stay mild overnight — mainly in the mid-40s to around 50 — and patchy fog could develop in spots.
Rain becomes the bigger story Saturday. A steadier period of rain is expected to develop late Saturday morning and continue into Saturday evening, with heavier downpours at times. Ponding on roads is possible, especially in poor-drainage areas, and conditions may stay damp into Saturday night. Temperatures will vary from north to south across the peninsula, but it will remain relatively mild for January with highs 57 to 66. Rainfall totals by early Sunday morning will be on the order of half an inch to an inch and quarter.
By Sunday, the system pulls away and colder air begins to spill in. Decreasing clouds, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect a windy day with west to northwest gusts, followed by a sharp drop Sunday night as lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s across much of Delmarva.
Next week looks mostly dry, by the end of next week there are signs of a pattern change as a more colder potentially stormy weather pattern develops into the second half of the month.