DELMARVA - Sussex County will head into early Friday morning under a warming pattern as high pressure shifts offshore and southerly winds increase behind a warm front lifting through the region.
Expect a mild start to the day with clouds gradually increasing. Through the morning commute and into late morning, conditions should be mostly dry.
By Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to run well above normal, aided by warm air moving in on a steady southerly breeze. Clouds will continue to thicken ahead of an approaching weak cold front.
Showers are most likely to arrive late Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night, with the best chance for rain during the evening and early overnight hours. Forecast guidance suggests a small amount of instability, so an isolated rumble of thunder is possible, but widespread storms are not expected.
The cold front is forecast to move through overnight. Rain may taper toward daybreak Saturday, and a lull in activity is possible by early Saturday morning before more widespread rain develops later Saturday.