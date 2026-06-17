DELMARVA - A warm front moving north through the region will keep unsettled weather early Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
Some showers and thunderstorms may be ongoing early Wednesday as the front begins lifting north across Delmarva. While instability is expected to be limited, a few stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts.
Showers will remain possible through the day Wednesday as southerly winds bring warmer air and more moisture into the region. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, with dew points rising into the 50s and lower 60s.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across Delmarva Wednesday afternoon and evening. The most widespread thunderstorm activity is expected to stay farther north and west, but Sussex County could still see periods of wet weather.
By early Thursday morning, the warm front is expected to lift through the area. Most of the early-day showers and elevated thunderstorms should focus north of Delmarva, while Sussex County may trend drier heading into Thursday morning.
The front will also help bring in warmer, more humid air ahead of a stronger cold front expected later Thursday. That setup could lead to a more active severe weather threat Thursday afternoon and evening.
Spotty minor tidal flooding may also remain possible along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay during evening high tides through Wednesday.