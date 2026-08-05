Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.