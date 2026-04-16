DELMARVA - Unseasonably warm weather in Sussex County is expected to continue through late Thursday evening before a weak cold front brings a chance of scattered showers overnight into Friday.
Forecast guidance indicates warm air remains in place across the region, with temperatures running far above normal for mid-April. While coastal sections of Sussex County should stay somewhat cooler because of the ocean and sea breeze, inland areas are still expected to remain unusually mild through Friday.
The first chance for showers is expected from late Thursday evening into around midnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Forecasters say a stray lightning strike cannot be ruled out, though widespread thunder is not expected. A second round of showers may develop overnight as the front passes.
By Friday, Sussex County is likely to stay warmer than normal, though not quite as hot as earlier in the week. A few additional showers could develop during the day and linger into late Friday evening as cooler air filters in aloft and daytime heating helps spark weak convection.
Rainfall totals are expected to be light, and the broader pattern continues to point to dry ground and elevated fire-weather concerns across parts of Delmarva. Even with the chance of showers, little meaningful relief is expected from the recent lack of rainfall.