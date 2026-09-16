DELMARVA - A quiet Wednesday evening will give way to warmer and more humid weather Thursday as high pressure moves offshore and a cold front approaches from the west.
Southerly winds will develop Wednesday night and strengthen somewhat Thursday, drawing warmer and more humid air into Sussex County. Thursday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-80s, with dew points climbing into the mid to upper 60s.
Most of Thursday should remain dry across Sussex County. Conditions along the Delaware beaches will also remain relatively quiet, with south to southwest winds generally around 6 to 17 mph and seas of 2 to 3 feet. A low risk of dangerous rip currents is forecast at Delaware beaches Thursday.
Attention then turns to an approaching cold front Thursday evening. The front will move from northwest to southeast across the region Thursday night, bringing isolated to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The greatest chance for rain in Sussex County appears to arrive later Thursday evening and continue into Thursday night.
A locally heavy downpour cannot be ruled out because of elevated atmospheric moisture, but widespread flooding problems are not expected. Severe weather is also not anticipated with the front.
Behind the front, drier air will move into the region Friday, although temperatures are expected to drop only a few degrees. Looking farther ahead, Saturday should remain dry before another period of unsettled weather develops Saturday night into Sunday.