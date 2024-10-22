DELMARVA - High pressure along the Eastern Seaboard will shift offshore tonight, allowing for continued warmth across the Delmarva region. Clear skies and light southerly winds will dominate overnight, keeping temperatures relatively mild. After a sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will drop through the evening, eventually settling into the low 50s in most areas, with some cooler spots in the upper 40s, especially outside urban centers. Dew points remain low, so while temperatures will cool, any fog development overnight is expected to be minimal, primarily limited to valley areas.
Wednesday Afternoon:
A sunny start to the day will continue through the afternoon with unseasonably warm conditions as southerly winds persist. Highs will reach the low 80s, potentially breaking a few records across Delmarva. The warm air mass is expected to linger until late afternoon, when cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. Winds will also pick up slightly, remaining out of the south at around 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Evening:
By evening, the cold front will begin to move into the region, bringing cooler air and a noticeable change in conditions. Clouds will thicken, and there may be a brief period of scattered showers or gusty winds as the front passes through. Temperatures will start to drop more quickly as the evening progresses, with lows falling into the mid-50s overnight. Winds will shift to a more westerly direction behind the front, setting the stage for a cooler and drier day on Thursday.
Overall, Tuesday night through Wednesday will feature warm conditions, with increasing clouds and a cold front bringing cooler temperatures and windier weather by Wednesday night.