DELMARVA - This weekend, Delmarva will experience warm and mostly dry conditions as high pressure continues to dominate the region. On Saturday, the center of this high pressure system will gradually shift offshore, leading to a light but consistent southwesterly breeze across the area. Winds will remain gentle at around 5-10 mph, and temperatures will rise into the mid-80s for most locations, offering a warm and pleasant day.
As we move into Saturday night and Sunday, a trough will begin to approach from the northwest. This system will slowly push southeastward, eventually becoming a closed low off the coast of Maine by midday Monday. While the primary effects of this system will be felt to the north, Delmarva could experience some peripheral impacts late Sunday night into Monday. There is a 20-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night, primarily as the first bands of precipitation might start moving into the region. However, these showers are expected to be brief, with minimal risk of significant rainfall.
Temperatures will stay near to slightly above normal throughout the weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to upper 80s. Overall, Delmarva residents can expect a warm and mostly dry weekend, with the possibility of light showers late Sunday night as the next weather system approaches.