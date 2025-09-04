DELMARVA - Sussex County will start Thursday under partly cloudy skies with mild morning temperatures in the 50s. Southerly winds will increase through the day as high pressure shifts east, setting the stage for a breezy and warmer afternoon.
Forecasters say temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s by Thursday afternoon, accompanied by gusty southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front. Conditions are expected to stay dry through much of the day, but the risk for showers and thunderstorms grows toward evening.
The front will move across the region Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing the best chance for storms after sunset. While instability will decrease after dark, forecasters note that a few storms could linger with heavy downpours and a marginal risk for severe weather.
Overnight lows will hold near 60 degrees with plenty of cloud cover. By early Friday, the front will have largely moved offshore, leaving behind a mild start to the day. Temperatures are expected to remain seasonably warm through Friday, with only slight cooling.