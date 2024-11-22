DELMARVA - A strong upper level low to our north will rotate rain, wind, and cold conditions into the region this afternoon and evening. The weekend will be dry and cool, but still breezy.
For the rest of Friday afternoon sun will fade behind increasing clouds, as the upper level low to our north moves closer. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s, then falling later in the afternoon. Light rain will develop mid afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Winds will be gusty too, adding to the raw conditions. Make sure to pack the rain gear if you're headed out Friday evening. Friday evening will be raw with cold, breezy, and wet conditions. Plan appropriately if attending playoff football games.
The rain will taper off later this evening and into early Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 40s, then into the 30s by Saturday morning, and feeling colder with the wind.
The weekend will be drier and not as cold. Saturday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles possible and highs in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be mainly clear and cold with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Looking ahead to the busy holiday travel period. Wednesday is looking dry and chilly, but rain chances increase on Thanksgiving Day, and into Friday. We'll continue to fine tune the holiday forecast as it gets closer.