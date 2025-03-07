DELMARVA - As we move into the weekend, Sussex County and Ocean City are set to experience a mix of breezy conditions and clear skies. Here's what you can anticipate:
Friday: Breezy with Mild Temperatures
Friday kicks off with partly sunny skies and a noticeable breeze. Winds from the west-northwest are expected to gust between 40 to 50 mph, gradually easing as the day progresses. Temperatures will peak around 53°F (11°C), making it a relatively mild day despite the wind.
Friday Night: Clear and Cooler
As evening approaches, winds will diminish, leading to mostly clear skies. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 37°F (3°C), so it's advisable to have a jacket handy if you're planning to be outdoors.
Saturday: Sunny and Calm
Saturday brings abundant sunshine with significantly lighter winds. The high temperature will be around 52°F (11°C), accompanied by a gentle breeze. The evening will see temperatures dip to a low of 28°F (-2°C), under clear skies.
Comfort Tips:
Friday: Due to the gusty winds, it's best to dress in layers and secure any outdoor items that could be displaced.
Saturday: With calmer conditions and sunny skies, a light jacket should suffice during the day, but consider warmer attire for the cooler evening hours.
Enjoy the weekend, and make the most of the pleasant weather in our beautiful coastal communities!