DELMARVA -- Happy Halloween, Delmarva! Wicked winds will be howling across the region Friday as a powerful low-pressure system moves northeast, leaving gusts up to 40 to 50 mph in its wake. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sussex and Kent counties through midnight as blustery conditions continue into the evening.
Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will stay seasonably cool with highs between 57 and 63 degrees. Trick-or-treaters should bundle up, with evening temperatures dipping into the 50s and strong westerly gusts adding an extra chill. Winds will gradually weaken overnight, though they’ll remain breezy at 10 to 20 mph as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to mid-40s by dawn Saturday under clearing skies.
High pressure will settle in this weekend, ushering in calmer and cooler conditions. Saturday may still see some lingering gusts near 25 mph, but skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
By Saturday night, winds will ease, allowing for the potential of frost and even a light freeze in some areas as lows drop into the 30s. Don't forget we set those clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday. Extra hour of sleep!
Sunday brings milder air with light southerly breezes and highs in the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer — upper 30s to low 40s — as cloud cover increases ahead of the next system. A few coastal showers may sneak in late Sunday night.
Looking ahead, we are monitoring an evolving pattern early next week. A developing low-pressure system could bring another round of rain Monday night into Tuesday, followed by a brief period of high pressure through midweek. By Wednesday night, yet another system may approach, bringing a renewed chance for rain into Thursday. Temperatures through the period are expected to stay near or just below seasonal norms.