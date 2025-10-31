Wind Advisory

Wind Advisory in effect for Sussex and Kent Counties until 12AM Saturday, gusts 40-50 mph. 

DELMARVA -- Happy Halloween, Delmarva! Wicked winds will be howling across the region Friday as a powerful low-pressure system moves northeast, leaving gusts up to 40 to 50 mph in its wake. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sussex and Kent counties through midnight as blustery conditions continue into the evening.

Trick Or Treat Forecast

Dress warm with gusts to 40-50 mph, temperatures will fall into the 50s late this afternoon through evening. 

Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will stay seasonably cool with highs between 57 and 63 degrees. Trick-or-treaters should bundle up, with evening temperatures dipping into the 50s and strong westerly gusts adding an extra chill. Winds will gradually weaken overnight, though they’ll remain breezy at 10 to 20 mph as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to mid-40s by dawn Saturday under clearing skies.

High pressure will settle in this weekend, ushering in calmer and cooler conditions. Saturday may still see some lingering gusts near 25 mph, but skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Weekend Planner

Mostly sunny skies through the first weekend of November with highs in the low 60s. 
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

By Saturday night, winds will ease, allowing for the potential of frost and even a light freeze in some areas as lows drop into the 30s. Don't forget we set those clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday. Extra hour of sleep!

Daylight Saving Ends

Don't forget to set those clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday. 

Sunday brings milder air with light southerly breezes and highs in the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer — upper 30s to low 40s — as cloud cover increases ahead of the next system. A few coastal showers may sneak in late Sunday night.

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

An area of low pressure developing off the coast could bring showers Monday to Delmarva. 

Looking ahead, we are monitoring an evolving pattern early next week. A developing low-pressure system could bring another round of rain Monday night into Tuesday, followed by a brief period of high pressure through midweek. By Wednesday night, yet another system may approach, bringing a renewed chance for rain into Thursday. Temperatures through the period are expected to stay near or just below seasonal norms.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you