Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.