DELMARVA -- A much calmer day on the peninsula following Thanksgiving's powerful storm system. Clouds outweigh the sunshine today, with chilly conditions thanks to gusty winds 35 to 40 mph out of the southwest.
Highs we hit just after midnight and temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s through the heart of the day.
Dress warm if you're heading out to the tree lighting in Rehoboth Beach this evening, temperatures in the upper 40s, with gusts to 25 mph.
Some MINOR lingering coastal flooding concerns through this evenings high tide, primarily along the Chesapeake Bay. One to two feet of inundation possible.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies dipping into the low 40s. The weekend starts of with some clouds Saturday morning, but a beautiful afternoon under partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Slight breeze out of the west gusting 25 to 30 mph. Sunday will be a fantastic day, temperatures rising into the low 60s, clouds will increase late in the day ahead of our next system that will bring rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
Cold front will bring rain and gusty winds into Monday. The rain will end by Monday afternoon. Right now it looks like we may see a half an inch to slightly higher amounts Winds will gust to 40 mph+ Monday.
Behind the front will turn chilly for highs Tuesday, upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Will welcome in December with rising temperatures by late next week with highs back into the low to mid 60s.