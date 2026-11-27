DELVARVA - Improving weather conditions are expected across Sussex County from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening as the powerful Thanksgiving storm continues moving away from the Mid-Atlantic, allowing coastal flooding to gradually subside and drier weather to return.
The storm system responsible for destructive winds, heavy rainfall and significant tidal flooding across southern Delaware will continue moving farther north Friday night. Weak high pressure will briefly build into the region, providing a welcome break from the hazardous weather experienced during Thanksgiving.
Friday evening will feature widespread cloud cover across Sussex County, although any remaining showers should come to an end. Southwest winds will remain gusty, with occasional gusts between 20 and 25 mph possible overnight.
Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages, with overnight readings generally falling into the 30s and lower 40s across southern Delaware.
Saturday morning may begin with lingering clouds, particularly across inland communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel. However, cloud cover should gradually decrease through the morning, allowing for increasing sunshine during the afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures should climb into the lower to middle 50s across much of Sussex County, providing seasonably mild conditions for residents completing post-storm cleanup and holiday weekend activities.
Despite improving skies, Saturday will remain breezy as west winds continue around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts occasionally reaching 20 to 30 mph, particularly along the Delaware beaches and other exposed locations.
Coastal flooding concerns are gradually improving, with most coastal flood advisories expiring as water levels continue to recede.
The immediate Atlantic coastline is no longer expected to experience significant additional tidal flooding associated with the Thanksgiving storm.
However, some lingering flooding concerns remain around the Inland Bays, where water has been slow to drain following the storm's powerful onshore winds and unusually high tides.
A Coastal Flood Warning was extended through Friday evening for the back bays of Sussex County to monitor water levels through another low tide cycle.
Communities surrounding Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay may continue dealing with residual standing water in vulnerable low-lying neighborhoods, although conditions should steadily improve Saturday.
Areas along Delaware Bay, including Prime Hook and Lewes, should also experience improving conditions as water levels continue returning toward normal.
Residents traveling through previously flooded neighborhoods should remain alert for storm debris, damaged roads and other hazards left behind by Thursday's storm.
By Saturday afternoon, dry conditions and periods of sunshine should provide increasingly favorable weather for outdoor activities, although gusty winds may remain noticeable.
Saturday evening will remain generally dry, with partly cloudy skies and gradually diminishing winds as weak high pressure continues influencing the region.
While Saturday offers a brief break, confidence is increasing that another storm system will bring widespread rainfall and windy conditions to Sussex County late Sunday into Monday.
Unlike the Thanksgiving storm, which produced significant coastal flooding and destructive onshore winds, the next low-pressure system is expected to track north and west of Delmarva.
Rain is expected to become widespread Sunday night, with rainfall totals generally ranging from one-half to 1 inch across the region.
Although another round of rain could slow cleanup efforts, the threat of flash flooding currently appears limited because rainfall amounts are expected to be considerably lower than those produced by the Thanksgiving storm.
The next cold front will move through Monday, bringing another period of strong winds. Gusts approaching 45 mph may be possible in portions of the region, particularly along the coast.
However, significant impacts from this next system are not expected during Saturday's forecast period.
For residents across Sussex County, Saturday will provide an opportunity to recover from Thursday's storm, assess property damage and complete cleanup efforts before the next period of unsettled weather arrives late Sunday.