DELMARVA - For the short term, Delmarva will enjoy clear skies and dry weather as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes, settling over the region by Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will be slightly below normal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, warming to near-normal levels by Friday. Expect crisp mornings with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, though patchy frost is only a concern for areas farther north, like the southern Poconos and northern New Jersey.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the calm and sunny conditions will continue, with temperatures climbing above normal on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, with lows primarily in the 50s. Rain chances remain very low until late Sunday night, when a weak front moving through southern Canada may bring a slight chance of showers, mostly for areas well to the northwest of Delmarva.
Early next week, temperatures will begin to cool slightly, returning to seasonal averages with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s by Monday and Tuesday.