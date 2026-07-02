DELMARVA - Thursday morning will be very warm and muggy conditions as a dangerous stretch of heat and humidity begins across Delaware.
Temperatures early Thursday morning will start in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, offering little relief before the heat builds quickly through the day. By the afternoon, inland areas are expected to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, while beach communities will also turn hot and humid.
An Extreme Heat Warning takes effect at noon Thursday and remains in place through at least 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values Thursday afternoon and early evening are expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, creating an increased risk for heat-related illness.
The combination of high temperatures, humidity and light overnight relief will make conditions especially dangerous for people working outdoors, older adults, young children and those without reliable air conditioning. Residents and visitors should limit strenuous outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces.
Thursday night into early Friday morning will stay very warm and uncomfortable, with lows only falling into the upper 70s to low 80s. The heat will build again Friday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the stretch, with record-challenging temperatures possible across Sussex County.
A few thunderstorms may develop later Friday and into the holiday weekend as the pattern becomes more unsettled. Any storms that form could briefly become strong, while the extreme heat remains the main concern heading into Friday morning.