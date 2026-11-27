DELMARVA - Improving weather conditions are expected across from early Friday morning through early Saturday morning as a powerful Thanksgiving storm moves away from the Mid-Atlantic, although gusty winds, lingering coastal flooding and scattered showers could complicate recovery efforts.
Friday morning will begin with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions as the storm system continues moving northward. The widespread heavy rainfall and destructive winds experienced Thursday will have diminished considerably, but lingering moisture could produce a few scattered showers across southern Delaware.
Southwest winds will begin strengthening again Friday morning, creating another breezy to windy day. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 mph during the afternoon, particularly across the Delaware beaches and other exposed locations.
While considerably weaker than Thursday's potentially destructive wind gusts exceeding 60 to 70 mph, Friday's winds could still cause problems in areas affected by storm damage.
Trees weakened by Thursday's powerful winds and saturated ground may remain vulnerable to additional damage. Downed power lines, debris and damaged structures could also create hazards for residents and cleanup crews.
Communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel will experience gusty conditions throughout much of Friday, while coastal locations such as Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island could see some of the strongest winds.
Coastal flooding will remain one of the primary concerns Friday, particularly around the Inland Bays and other low-lying tidal communities.
Thursday's storm was expected to produce major coastal flooding along portions of the coastline, with potentially record-tying or record-breaking water levels near Lewes.
Although the strongest onshore winds will have shifted toward the southwest by Friday, elevated water levels may be slow to recede in some coastal communities.
Persistent southwest winds could prevent water from draining efficiently from the Inland Bays, allowing moderate tidal flooding to linger into Friday.
Flood-prone areas around Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City may continue experiencing flooded roads and standing water, particularly near tidal waterways and back-bay neighborhoods.
Residents should remain cautious when traveling through coastal communities because roads that appear passable may still contain dangerous water depths or hidden damage.
Heavy rainfall from Thursday's storm could also contribute to lingering freshwater flooding Friday morning.
Storm-total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches were forecast across much of the region, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches possible, especially across Delmarva and near the coast.
Although significant additional rainfall is not expected Friday, smaller creeks, streams and poorly drained neighborhoods could continue experiencing elevated water levels.
Friday afternoon will feature a mixture of clouds and occasional sunshine as drier air gradually moves into southern Delaware.
A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but most of Delmarva should remain dry through the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will remain relatively mild for late November, although persistent southwest winds will make conditions feel cooler, especially in exposed coastal areas.
Marine conditions will remain hazardous Friday as strong southwest winds continue producing rough waters and elevated seas along the Atlantic coastline and Delaware Bay.
Boaters should continue exercising caution and monitor marine advisories before venturing onto the water.
By Friday evening, winds will gradually begin diminishing as the pressure difference associated with the departing storm weakens.
Skies should become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, with generally dry conditions continuing into early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will fall overnight as cooler air, bringing a seasonably chilly start to Saturday.
Although breezy conditions may continue into Saturday, wind speeds should be noticeably lower than Friday, allowing cleanup and recovery operations to proceed under more favorable weather conditions.
The greatest remaining concerns through early Saturday morning will be lingering coastal flooding, weakened trees, scattered power outages and hazardous conditions around storm-damaged areas.
Residents should continue monitoring road closures, avoid flooded streets and remain alert for downed power lines as Delmarva transitions toward quieter weather for the remainder of the holiday weekend.