DOVER, Del.– Legislators unveiled a package of bills Tuesday aimed at increasing transparency, governance, and public engagement in Delaware’s school board operations.
The measures, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams, Rep. Cyndie Romer, Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, and Rep. Eric Morrison, seek to improve accountability while expanding public participation in school board meetings.
"Decisions made by school boards can have a lasting impact on our children's future, so it’s important that our constituents have the confidence that their boards are operating with transparency and accountability,” said Rep. Kim Williams, chair of the House Education Committee.
Key Provisions in the Legislative Package
HB 83, sponsored by Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton and Sen. Laura Sturgeon, would allow school board members to attend meetings virtually in specific circumstances, such as illness, public health emergencies, pregnancy, post-partum care, or military deployment.
HB 82, also sponsored by Wilson-Anton, would mandate that school board members reside in their designated district for at least 75% of the days in any year-long period. The bill includes an exception for military service and allows locals to challenge a board member’s residency through the Superior Court.
HB 64, sponsored by Rep. Cyndie Romer and Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, would require school boards to provide an option for the public to remotely view and comment on meetings.
"It’s not always possible for every parent, teacher, or community member to attend school board meetings in person, but that shouldn’t mean their voices go unheard,” said Romer.
HB 85, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Sturgeon, clarifies the background check process for appointed school board members. Under current law, both elected and appointed members must undergo a background check, but the process is not clearly defined for appointees.
HB 78, sponsored by Rep. Eric Morrison and Sen. Lockman, would require school boards to undergo training on governance topics, including the Freedom of Information Act, best practices for conducting meetings, and the State Employees, Officers and Officials Code of Conduct.
"Most Delaware school boards already offer these trainings, but it’s important we make them required," said Morrison.
Sen. Laura Sturgeon, chair of the Senate Education Committee, emphasized that these reforms aim to restore trust in school boards following high-profile controversies in Delaware.
"By ensuring greater public participation and stronger governance, we are empowering Delawareans to have a real impact on the decisions that shape our children’s education," Sturgeon said.
All five bills have been assigned to the House Education Committee.