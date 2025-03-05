DELMARVA- A strong cold front is set to move through Delmarva this afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and a risk of severe thunderstorms.
A strong low-pressure system will approach from the west Tuesday, tracking into the Great Lakes before pushing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday night. We can expect a prolonged period of high winds and heavy rainfall, with the strongest storms expected Wednesday afternoon into the evening along the cold front.
Windy conditions continue through the afternoon with gusts over 40 mph at times. Make sure outdoor items are secured or brought inside. Showers and thunderstorms will approach from the west between 2 and 3 PM. Keep an eye to the sky for threatening conditions and prepare to take shelter.
A line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will be entering our region sometime after 3 PM. We'll see heavy rain, with embedded thunderstorms creating winds of 45-50 mph, and possibly stronger. An isolated tornado is possible late afternoon into the early evening hours. The main activity will wind down around 7 PM.
Strong winds are capable of knocking down trees and powerlines. Heavy rain could create local flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
The cold front moves through bringing an end to the widespread rain. Winds will remain strong, gusts of 30 mph or more continuing through the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.
While conditions will improve by Thursday, gusty winds will persist, making for a blustery end to the week. Stay weather-aware and prepare now as this strong system moves in.