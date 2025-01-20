SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After a rain filled weekend with mild temperatures, Delmarva braces for a blast of arctic air that will bring dangerously low temperatures.
CoastTV meteorologists are tracking low temperatures throughout the week with the highest temperatures being in the teens and the lowest being in the single digits.
However, people across the county are finding ways to cope with the brutal temperatures.
Snow could be seen falling over Milton's Fishing Pier once again on Monday. However the people in Sussex County are finding different ways to cope.
Ivan Green is a truck driver who delivers medical supplies. He says gloves are his best friend in this weather. He wears two layers, both serving a different purpose.
"There are two layers. The bottom layer keeps me warm and the top layer keeps the moisture off," said Green.
Sherry Puda walks 15 to 20 miles every day even in the cold.
"I usually put a turtleneck on. I have actually four layers on today, two sweaters and a winter coat here," said Puda.
Her biggest piece of advice for those finding ways to cope with the winter conditions is to wear multiple layers of clothing.
Whether people are making deliveries or taking their daily walks, people all over Sussex County are finding different ways to cope with the cold weather.