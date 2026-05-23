DELMARVA - A soggy and raw start to the holiday weekend is expected across Sussex County, with rain becoming widespread early Saturday and continuing at times into Sunday morning.
The Delaware beaches will face dangerous surf conditions through the period. A high surf advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, with breaking waves expected to reach 5 to 8 feet. A rip current statement remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday because of a high risk of dangerous rip currents.
Rain is expected to spread across the area Saturday morning as a stalled front lifts north and low pressure moves to the west. Saturday is likely to be a washout, with steady rain, overcast skies and chilly temperatures making it feel more like early spring than the unofficial start of summer.
Rainfall rates are not expected to be intense enough to cause flooding, but the long duration of the rain could bring 1 to 3 inches by the end of the weekend.
Winds will add to the rough conditions, especially near the coast. Gusts could reach 40 mph along the Delaware beaches Saturday, with inland gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Winds should begin to ease around midnight Saturday night.
Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the surf. Ocean temperatures remain mainly in the 50s to low 60s, cold enough to quickly cause hypothermia or physical incapacitation for anyone suddenly immersed in the water.
Rain and showers may continue into Sunday morning before becoming more intermittent later in the day. Warmer temperatures are expected for the back half of the holiday weekend.