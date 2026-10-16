Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.