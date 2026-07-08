Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.