DELMARVA - A cool, cloudy start early Wednesday will give way to improving weather across Sussex County as a stubborn marine layer begins to break down and sunshine returns.
Patchy fog may be possible around daybreak, especially in damp or low-lying areas after recent rainfall. Any early clouds should gradually thin through the morning, leading to a brighter and more comfortable afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low and mid-80s, with Wednesday shaping up as one of the quieter weather days of the week.
The break comes after several days of clouds, scattered showers and cooler marine air across Delmarva. While recent rainfall has helped lawns, gardens and farm fields in spots, it has not erased the broader drought concerns across the peninsula. Long-term dryness remains an issue, and the region still needs more widespread, soaking rain to make up for months of below-normal precipitation.
By Wednesday night into early Thursday, the weather pattern begins to change again. Clouds will increase, humidity will start to rise and a few isolated showers may develop toward Thursday morning as the next system approaches.
More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday as a cold front moves toward Delmarva. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, which may bring pockets of beneficial rain. However, rainfall totals could vary widely from town to town, meaning drought relief may be uneven across Sussex County and the rest of the peninsula.
For early Wednesday through early Thursday, Sussex County can expect a brief window of better weather: patchy morning fog, returning sunshine, warmer temperatures and a growing chance for showers by daybreak Thursday.