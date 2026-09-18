DELMARVA - A cold front will move east early Friday morning, allowing overnight showers to end and drier weather to return for the rest of the day.
A few lingering clouds or patches of fog are possible around daybreak, especially in rural areas, but skies will gradually clear through the morning. Most of Friday will be mostly sunny and dry.
North winds will increase during the day to around 10 to 17 mph, with gusts near 23 mph possible at times. Temperatures will remain mild and comfortable.
Conditions along the Delaware beaches will also be favorable Friday, with breaking waves of 1 to 2 feet and a low risk of dangerous rip currents.
Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday will remain dry under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. High pressure will help keep conditions quiet through early Saturday morning.
Clouds will begin to increase later Saturday as the next weather system approaches. Showers are expected to return Saturday night, beginning a more unsettled pattern that could bring periods of heavy rain Sunday through Tuesday.