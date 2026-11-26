DELMARVA - A powerful Thanksgiving storm will gradually move away from Sussex County late Thursday evening, bringing an end to the heaviest rainfall and most destructive winds, although lingering coastal flooding and another round of strong wind gusts could complicate recovery efforts throughout Friday.
The storm produced dangerous conditions across southern Delaware on Thanksgiving Day, with wind gusts exceeding 60 to 70 mph in parts of Delmarva, heavy rainfall and significant tidal flooding along the Atlantic coastline and Delaware Bay.
By late Thursday evening, the most intense rainbands should be exiting the region as the storm system moves northward and away from the Mid-Atlantic. Northeast and east winds will gradually shift toward the south and southwest, allowing wind speeds to decrease overnight.
However, gusty conditions will persist, particularly along the Delaware beaches, where saturated ground and damaged trees could increase the risk of additional power outages.
Rainfall totals from the storm are expected to average 2 to 4 inches across much of the region, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches possible, particularly across Delmarva and coastal communities.
Although the heaviest rainfall will end Thursday evening, standing water could remain on roads and in low-lying neighborhoods overnight. Smaller streams and creeks may also continue responding to the heavy rainfall, creating localized flooding concerns into Friday morning.
Coastal flooding will remain a significant concern even after the storm's strongest winds diminish.
Major tidal flooding was forecast along portions of the Delaware coastline during Thanksgiving Day, with water levels at Lewes potentially approaching or exceeding historical records.
A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for communities along Delaware's Atlantic coastline and Delaware Bay, where dangerously elevated water levels could continue affecting roads and low-lying neighborhoods.
Communities including Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island may continue experiencing flooding around tidal waterways and vulnerable coastal roads.
Areas surrounding the Inland Bays could face lingering moderate flooding into Friday as persistent southwest winds prevent water from draining efficiently from back-bay communities.
Residents should remain cautious around flooded roads, even where rain has stopped, because water levels may remain elevated or fluctuate with the tides.
Friday morning will bring gradually improving conditions as the departing storm moves farther north. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with a few lingering showers possible, although significant additional rainfall is not expected.
Despite the improving weather, Friday will remain windy across Sussex County.
Southwest winds are expected to increase again during the day, with gusts generally reaching 30 to 40 mph. These winds will be considerably weaker than Thursday's destructive gusts but could still create problems for communities recovering from storm damage.
Strong winds may hamper cleanup efforts, particularly where weakened trees, damaged structures and downed power lines remain. Residents should avoid approaching fallen electrical wires or attempting to remove large tree limbs near power lines.
Along the Delaware beaches, gusty southwest winds will continue creating hazardous conditions for outdoor activities, especially near damaged coastal infrastructure and flooded roadways.
Afternoon temperatures will remain relatively mild for late November, although persistent winds and lingering clouds may make conditions feel cooler.
By Friday afternoon and evening, a mixture of clouds and occasional sunshine is possible as drier air gradually moves into southern Delaware.
Most areas should remain dry, with only a limited chance of lingering showers. Winds will continue gusting through the afternoon before gradually easing later Friday evening.
Coastal flooding may remain an issue in some locations through Friday, particularly around the Inland Bays, where elevated water levels will be slower to recede.
Residents returning to coastal properties should check local road conditions and follow instructions from emergency management officials before traveling into previously flooded neighborhoods.
By late Friday evening, the overall weather pattern will continue improving as the storm moves farther away, setting the stage for less hazardous conditions heading into the weekend.
However, lingering flooding, storm debris and scattered power outages could continue affecting portions of Sussex County beyond Friday evening.