DELMARVA - Skies clear early Tuesday before high clouds build back into Sussex County through the afternoon as high pressure shifts offshore. An Arctic airmass remains in place, keeping temperatures well below normal. Highs Tuesday only reach the mid to upper 30s across southern Delaware.
As winds turn southerly Tuesday evening, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s but hold steady overnight. A strengthening clipper system diving into the Great Lakes spreads moisture eastward, allowing precipitation to reach Delmarva by Wednesday morning.
For Sussex County, the event begins as a brief mix of rain and snow before transitioning to plain rain by late Wednesday morning. No significant accumulations are expected locally, as the highest snow totals remain confined to the Poconos and far northwest New Jersey. Rain continues through the afternoon while southerly flow boosts temperatures into the mid to upper 40s.
A cold front sweeps through Wednesday evening, bringing a quick end to precipitation. Breezy west-northwest winds follow, ushering in colder air that will keep conditions brisk into Thursday.