DELMARVA - A mostly quiet stretch of weather is expected from early Wednesday morning through much of the day, with high pressure still influencing the region.
Wednesday should remain largely dry, with a mix of sunshine and increasing clouds as high pressure gradually shifts offshore. Southerly winds will begin developing later in the day, allowing warmer and more humid air to move back in.
Clouds will continue to thicken Wednesday evening and overnight as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Moisture levels will rise steadily, setting the stage for showers to begin developing toward early Thursday morning.
Rain is expected to become more widespread through Thursday as the warm front moves across the region. Some periods of locally heavy rain will be possible as atmospheric moisture increases to well above normal levels.
Delmarva is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall with this system, though the overall threat for widespread flooding remains limited. The risk for severe thunderstorms also appears low at this time because instability and wind shear are expected to remain limited.
A cold front is then expected to move through Friday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms before mainly drier weather returns for much of the weekend.