DEMARVA - Sussex County and the coastal regions, including Ocean City, are under a Cold Weather Advisory through noon Wednesday as Arctic high pressure dominates the area. Temperatures will remain dangerously low, with single-digit lows expected overnight and highs struggling to reach the low 20s on Wednesday. Wind chills will range from -5 to 5 degrees, creating hazardous conditions for exposed skin, pets, and anyone outdoors for prolonged periods.
Late Tuesday evening, a wave of low pressure passing offshore could bring light snow or flurries to southern Delaware, the Delaware Beaches, and Ocean City. Accumulations are forecast to remain minimal, with most areas seeing less than half an inch, though isolated spots may receive up to an inch. Despite the limited snow, slick conditions are likely on untreated roads and walkways.
Mariners are advised of a Freeze Spray Advisory, with freezing spray expected to accumulate on vessels, creating additional navigational hazards. Offshore winds combined with the Arctic air mass will exacerbate freezing conditions along the coast and over open water.
Wednesday will see mostly clear skies as high pressure settles directly overhead, but the cold will persist. Even with sunshine, temperatures will remain below freezing, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will gradually ease, offering some relief, but frostbite and hypothermia remain significant risks for those unprepared.
Conditions will remain bitterly cold into Wednesday night, with lows dipping back into the single digits. By Thursday, some moderation is expected, with highs reaching the lower to mid-30s in coastal areas. However, another offshore system could bring a chance of snow showers late Thursday, mainly near the coast.
Residents are urged to dress in layers, limit outdoor exposure, and protect vulnerable individuals and animals from the extreme cold. Motorists should exercise caution on potentially icy roads, especially overnight and during the early morning hours.