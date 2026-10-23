DELMARVA -- Beautiful breezy Friday, mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, mildest temperatures are on the mid-shore mid 60s. Winds will gust out of the northeast to 25 mph. Canadian high pressure pushing down into the area bringing a reinforcing shot of chilly drier air into the region. Tonight will fall into the upper 30 to low 40s inland, upper 40s to low 50s at the coast. Some patchy frost well inland heading into Saturday morning.
An autumn delight of a weekend on Delmarva, lot's of sunshine. Highs Saturday in the low 60s, not as breezy with an east wind. Saturday night frost is possible with calm winds and clear skies, some good radiational cooling takes place. Lows in the upper 30s away from the coast. Upper 40s at the beaches. Sunday wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday night a good shot to see frost with overnight lows in the 30s away from the coast.
Monday we turn milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 the dry conditions will continue as well. Temperatures will be mild through the last week of October. Staying dry as well. Temperatures could rise into the low 70s through late next week, early look at Halloween looks dry under mostly sunny skies and highs around the upper 60s. We may see a system bring rain to the region a week from this Sunday.