DELMARVA - The rest of the weekend looks fairly quiet and mild. Saturday afternoon will feature highs ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s for most areas, with overnight lows Saturday night dropping into the low 40s. Watch for areas of fog developing late tonight and lingering into Sunday morning. By Sunday, temperatures will surge even more, with many inland spots reaching the mid and even upper 70s. It will stay cooler near the coast, where highs should remain in the 50s and 60s.
Beautiful end to the weekend, showers and cooling down early next week
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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